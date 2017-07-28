F. Eileen Bollenbacher, age 87, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Coldwater Hospital.

She was born August 19, 1929 in Mercer County to George and Hulda (Roediger) Luth.

On June 18, 1950, she married Donald Bollenbacher who passed away December 18, 2016.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Charlene (David) Stephenson of Rockford, Joyce (Douglas) Laukhuf of Haviland, Diane (Grady) Shaner of St. Marys and David (Vicki) Bollenbacher of Rockford.

Eileen was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen, Alice and Grace Luth.

Funeral services will conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 31, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Rockford, with Rev. Mark Rutledge officiating, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation will be from 2:00 until 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 30, at Cisco Funeral Home in Celina.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.