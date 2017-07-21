Print for later

Evelyn J. Stemen, 89, of Miamisburg, passed away at 7:40 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Sycamore Glen Health Center in Miamisburg.

She was born February 18, 1928, in Lakeville, Indiana, the daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Fremont D. and Kittie A. (Johnson) Stemen, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by numerous cousins.

Two sisters, Elizabeth M. and Madelene D. Stemen, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association-Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.