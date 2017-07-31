Submitted information

WAPAKONETA — Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Auglaize St. in Wapakoneta, has issued a call for entries for the Greater Wapakoneta Community Art Exhibit. The exhibit is open to all artists age 18 and older from Auglaize County and any county that abuts Auglaize County.

A non-refundable entry fee of $20 entitles artists to enter up to three pieces. Fine Arts only: painting, pastels, drawing, photography, sculpture, or ceramics. Original work must have been completed within the last three years and not previously submitted to Riverside juried exhibit.

Artwork must be created by the person entering. This is a juried show, and entry does not guarantee all works will be exhibited. Original artwork means the concept, design, and execution originated in the mind of the artist; copies of other artists’ work or photos, work done from kits or books, or work done in a class will not be accepted. Artwork that has been exhibited at Riverside in the past juried show will not be accepted.

Two-dimensional artwork must be in a frame enclosed on all four sides, or mounted on a stretcher with neatly finished sides. It must have a sturdy wire hanger securely attached to the frame. Metal screw eyes and wire are required; sawtooth hangers or “one-hole hangers” are not acceptable. Wet paintings or wet frames will not be accepted. If special apparatus is needed for display, artists must provide such apparatus.

Entry forms must be submitted via U.S. mail postmarked by August 30.

Entries may be dropped off Sunday, September 10, from 1-4 p.m., and Monday, September 11, from 5-8 p.m. No artwork will be accepted before or after these dates.