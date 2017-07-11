Submitted information

Open enrollment has begun for the Faith Bible Institute for adults, which is held at Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert.

The institute is a once-a-week Bible Institute with three hours of college level studies each Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. The first session for this year’s fall semester is August 24, while the last night is December 14.

The DVD instructor is John Yates, who founded Faith Bible Institute in 1985. Faith Bible Institute courses have been held in churches in 47 U.S. states and seven continents. Although the institute is designed to bring a practical Bible education to lay people to enrich their Christian lives and help them better understand the Bible, it is also an excellent tool to encourage Sunday school teachers and Bible teachers, as well as pastors, evangelists, and missionaries.

Each night of studies includes one Old Testament Bible lesson, one New Testament Bible lesson, and one Bible doctrine theology lesson. The 2017 fall semester will cover: the separate kingdoms of Israel and Judah, the New Testament Epistles of Paul, and a theology course on the Doctrine of Salvation.

Participants who attend Faith Bible Institute every semester for three years will study every book of the Bible. Some Bible colleges also accept Faith Bible Institute credits towards higher degrees.

The host and director of the Van Wert classes is Fred Heimann. Jim C. Burns is senior pastor of the host church.

Those interested may enroll online at www.fbiclass.com. Enter classes for “Van Wert.” For more questions about the area Faith Bible Institute classes for the fall semester, contact Heimann at 260.413.2873 or view the Faith Bible Institute’s website at www.fbiclass.com.