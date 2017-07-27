Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $750 to the Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department. The money was used to purchase 10 55-gallon plastic drum lids for trash receptacles in city parks. To date, through community service grants, Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 has distributed more than $32,000 back into Van Wert County. Pictured with one of the new lids are Lodge Community Service Grant Chairman Michael C. Stanley and City Park Director Sue Heppeard. (submitted photo)