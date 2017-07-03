Elizabeth J. “Betty” Belna, 90, of Rockford, died Sunday evening July 2, 2017, at the Laurels of Shane Hill.

She was born March 16, 1927, in Cleveland, the daughter of Sylvester and Julia (Kasechak) Barna, who both preceded her in death. On December 30, 1954, she married George Belna, who died April 7, 2001.

Survivors include three sons, Rick (Joyce) Belna of Pataskala, Larry (Carmi) Belna of Zionsville, Indiana, and Rob (Nancy) Belna of Rockford; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Rockford, with Father Ken Alt officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, where a wake service will be held 7:30 that evening.

Masses may be directed to St. Teresa Church.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.