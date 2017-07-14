Edwin A. “Andy” Kroeger II, 52, of Delphos, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fprt Wayne, Indiana.

He was born January 9, 1965, the son of Gerard A. and Rose Mary (Coward) Kroeger. His mother preceded him in death on August 12, 1978, and his father survives in Delphos with his stepmother, Judith A. (Burnett) Kroeger. He was united in marriage to the former Cindy Jones, and she survives in Van Wert.

He is survived by a daughter, Victoria “Tori” (Bryan) Allen of Columbia, South Carolina.; a son, Mark A. Kroeger of Clemson, South Caroline; one grandson, Liam Allen; a sister, Roberta (Jeff) McVicker of Columbus; one brother, Michael (Christa) Kroeger of Delphos; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and David Kroeger.

Andy was a farmer and a certified crop advisor and an independent sales rep for Conklin, where he was a faithful employee for over 30 years. He was a longtime member of Christian Reformed Fellowship, where he served as a deacon. He was an active member of Lincolnview Young Farmers, Ohio Farm Bureau, and an active Tea Party member.

His true passion in life was being a father and grandfather to his children and grandson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Jerry Wickey officiating. Burial will follow in King Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lincolnview Young Farmers or the Stroke Association.

