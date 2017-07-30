Edward E. Garver

Edward E. “Ed” Garver, 76, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:21 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center following an extended illness.

He was born April 29, 1941, in Glenmore, the son of Elmer Edward and Florence Viola (Giessler) Garver, who both preceded him in death. On November 4, 1961, he married the former Alice L. Dunn, who survives.

Other survivors include his children, Sandra K. (Tony) King of Rockford and Rob (Karen) Garver of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) Worden, Brady Worden, Blake and Bailey King, Taylor, Tanner, and Tucker Garver; two great-grandsons, Liam and Finn Worden; a sister, Rosemary L. “Squeedle” Krick of Ohio City; his mother-in-law, Bernice Dunn of Lima; and several nieces and nephews.

A sister, Clara Clementine Gilbert, and his father-in-law, Ralph Dunn, also preceded him in death.

Ed was a 1959 graduate of Willshire High School and member of New Horizons Community Church in Rockford. He had been employed at Gunsett Hardware (1959-1961), International Harvester in Fort Wayne (1961-1986), then owned and operated Van Wert Glass Company until his retirement (1985-2012).

He was an avid fisherman and hunter and usually fished on Lake Erie, catching walleye and perch, and had made annual fishing trips to Canada. Ed enjoyed being with his family, and especially seeing his children grow up. His grandchildren were the light of his life.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Dave Souers officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, August 3, and an hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or New Horizons Community Church.

Condolences may expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.