The Bunny Hoppers 4-H Club had a “Dress Up Your Rabbit” costume parade at its last meeting. Members dressed their rabbit in costumes, and some even dressed in a matching outfit themselves. Members told about their rabbits, and the story behind the costume. There were even visitors from other 4-H clubs that participated in the fun and storytelling. Following the parade, certificates were awarded, along with snacks, fellowship, and fun. Here, Hannah and her Netherland dwarf rabbit in matching princess pajamas, ready for a bedtime snack. (photo submitted)