Dennis Jay Kever, 70, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born January 12, 1947, in Van Wert County, the son of Marvin Kenneth and Mary Jane (Lare) Kever, who both preceded him in death. On November 5, 1977, he married the former Janet Sue Lord, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include a daughter, Brittney Ann Kever of Columbus; one sister, Patricia (Roy) Hauter of Convoy; and two nephews.

A brother, Douglas Alan Kever, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, where military honors will be rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Convoy United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.