DELPHOS — The Kiwanis Club of Delphos will hold a dedication and grand opening of the Kiwanis Splash Pad on Thursday evening, July 27.

A private donor appreciation reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the pad at Stadium Park, 1000 Park St. in Delphos, while a program and ceremony, followed by the official opening of the pad, will start at 7:15 that evening. The swimming pool and splash pad will open free to the public after the dedication.

The original project was projected for $350,000. Due to the generosity of area individuals, businesses, and organizations, the project has exceeded the $500,000 mark. Thousands of dollars in donated time from members and local contractors pushes that number even higher.

During the ceremony, the splash pad will be officially turned over to the City of Delphos for ongoing operation.

“As an organization, we are committed to not only giving back to the community, but to providing healthy lifestyle options for our youngest citizens,” said Jamey Wisher, splash pad project chairman. “The splash pad will offer relief from the summer heat and provide families time to spend together.

“We are grateful to our donors for generously funding this project,” Wisher added. “The Delphos area has been patiently waiting for the opening, and we’re excited Delphos and the surrounding area will get to enjoy this for years to come.”