David M. Bigham, 79, of Rockford, passed away suddenly at his residence on Saturday morning, July 8, 2017.

He was born February 8, 1938, in rural Covington, the son of Lee and Gladys (Warford) Bigham, who both preceded him in death. On October 12, 1958, he married the former Connie Michael, who survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include two children, Michael L. Bigham of Rockford and Debra L. (Robert) Garman of St. Henry; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Genevieve Timbrook and Sylvia Bell Martin.

Three brothers, Roger, Lee Jr., and Wesley Bigham, and four sisters, Virginia Bigham, Margie Hurless, Rosiland Todd, and Bonnie Bigham, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Grace Missionary Church in Celina, with Pastors Brett Sauder and Bruce Head officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date for the family in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Grace Missionary Church or Rockford EMS squad.

