Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — Tonight’s ACME district baseball game between Crestview and Elida has been postponed, due to rain and wet conditions.

The game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. tomorrow. If the game is unable to be played then, it would be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

For an explanation as to why Crestview is playing Elida instead of Shawnee, see the story below.