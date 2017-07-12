SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ELIDA — Crestview’s impressive postseason ACME baseball tournament run continues, after Tuesday night’s 8-5 District 5 championship win over the host Bulldogs.

The victory was the fifth straight for Crestview (9-9), and it means the Knights will play District 1 champion Defiance in the ACME state tournament at Shawnee at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday. Defiance earned a state berth with a 9-5 win over Bryan.

“Good pitching, offense and defense led us to another victory,” Crestview head coach Jeff Helm said. “This tournament run has been surprising, but it’s a credit to the kids and their never quit attitudes.”

“It was another team effort,” Helm added.

The Knights gave up two runs in the top of the first, but came back with five runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

A two out single by Derek Stout scored Riley Saylor and Caden Hurless, then Charles Stefanak’s RBI single plated Stout for a 3-2 lead. Brett Schumm scored on a bases loaded walk, then Stefanak scored on a botched fielder’s choice. Stout and Hurless paced Crestview offensively, with two hits apiece.

“I’m proud of how we responded in the bottom of the first inning,” Jeff Helm said.

Crestview’s lead grew to 6-2 in the second inning, when Dylan Hicks touched home plate on a wild pitch.

After Elida scored a run in the top half of the fourth, the Knights scored their final two runs in the fourth inning. Hicks singled and Stout doubled, then the pair raced home on a double by Schumm for an 8-3 lead.

The Bulldogs left the bases loaded in the sixth and scored twice on an error in the top half of the seventh, but could draw no closer.

Crestview’s Kole Small earned the win by going 6 1/3 innings, and Saylor was given credit for the save after pitching the remainder of the game.

The winner of Saturday’s Crestview/Defiance game will advance to the Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. ACME state semifinal. Unlike the double elimination format in the sectionals and districts, the state tournament is single elimination. The state championship game is slated for 7 p.m. Monday.

Box score

Elida 200 100 2 — 5

Crestview 510 200 x — 2