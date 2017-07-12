Crestview senior baseball player Tanner Crowle will continue his education and athletic career at Wright State Lake Campus in Celina for the 2017-18 school year. Crowle was 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA this past spring for the NWC champion Knights. At Wright State, Crowle plans to major in middle school education with an academic emphasis on history and science. Pictured are (front left to right) Terry Crowle, father and Crestview Assistant Baseball Coach, Tanner, and mother Stacey Crowle. Standing (left to right) are Dave Bowen, Crestview Athletic Administrator and Jim Wharton, Crestview Varsity Baseball Coach. (Crestview photo)