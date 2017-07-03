SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Knights scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning and stunned the Lincolnview Lancers, 9-7 in Sunday’s evening’s ACME sectional baseball action at the Crestview Sports Complex.

Crestview entered the game 5-9, while Lincolnview was 19-4 and had won 10 straight.

The upset victory by Crestview means the Knights are bound for this weekend’s district tournament in Elida. The Lancers can advance to districts as well, but must defeat Van Wert or Delphos Jefferson Wednesday night. Those two teams will square off at 6 p.m. tonight in Convoy.

Trailing 7-4, Crestview opened the seventh inning of Sunday’s game with singles from Michael Joseph, Brant Richardson, Brett Schumm and Caden Hurless, who knocked home Joseph. Two batters later, the remaining three scored on a throwing error to give the Knights an 8-7 lead. Kole Small’s RBI rounded out the scoring, then Small retired the side in order in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning. Crestview loaded the bases on walks by Schumm and Hurless, then a single by Dylan Hicks. Back-to-back sacrifice flies by Riley Saylor and Derek Stout put the Knights up 2-0, then Crestview took advantage of two wild pitches to score Hicks and Charles Stefanek, who had advanced to first via a walk.

The Lancers responded in the bottom of the inning when Sam Myers singled and scored Collin Overholt and Thad Walker. Ethan Kemler then belted a three RBI double that scored Myers, Chayten Overholt and Jayden Youtsey, and gave Lincolnview a 5-4 lead.

Gavin Carter scored on Chayten Overholt’s RBI single in the fifth, and Youtsey scored on an RBI double in the sixth to increase Lincolnview’s lead to 7-4.

Ethan Parsons pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Lancers and was charged with the loss. Small pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief for Crestview and was given credit for the win.

Box score:

Crestview 000 400 5 – 9

Lincolnview 000 511 0 – 7