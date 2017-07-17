SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

LIMA — The Defiance Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, then held off the Crestview Knights for a 5-3 ACME baseball state quarterfinal win at Shawnee Field on Saturday.

Crestview’s season came to an end at 9-10, which included five consecutive postseason victories, along with sectional and district championshps.

Defiance scored a run on a wild pitch in the second inning, then the Knights scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the third.

Kole Small walked to open the inning before advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kaden Short. Brant Richardson singled to left, then advanced to second on the throw, while Small wound up at third. After a Crestview strikeout, Caden Hurless walked and loaded the bases for Dylan Hicks, who promptly launched a three RBI double that scored Small, Richardson and Hurless for a 3-1 Crestview advantage.

Defiance (26-6) trimmed the lead to 3-2 when Blayne Robinson opened the top of the fifth inning with a sole home run to right field.

The score remained the same until the top of the seventh, when Robinson walked to open the inning, then advanced to third on a double by Gordo Vega. A batter later, Robinson tied the game when he scored on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Shafer.

Tyler Goings followed up with an RBI single that scored pinch runner Ethan Decker from third, then Goings scored on error later in the inning.

The Knights made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh, when Short walked to open the inning, then advanced to second on an error that allowed Richardson to reach first. Both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Riley Saylor. After a strikeout, Hicks walked to load the bases, but a fly ball out ended the game.

“The players competed for seven innings and never quit,” Crestview head coach Jeff Helm said. “I’m proud of their efforts, and playing at the state level in ACME is always helpful for a baseball program.”

Defiance’s Mitchell Spencer was given credit for the win after going six innings and allowing all three Crestview runs on four hits. He also struck out seven, and walked five. Logan Anderson pitched the final inning for the save, and gave up no hits while fanning one and walking one.

Richardson went the distance for Crestview and gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits. He fanned five and walked just three.

Box score:

Defiance 010 010 3 – 5

Crestview 003 000 0 – 3