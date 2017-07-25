DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education accepted the resignations of two teachers, hired their replacements and a guidance secretary, and approved a number of supplemental positions during its July board meeting on Monday.

The board accepted the resignation of middle school-high school health/physical education teacher Chelsea Oren after a year with the district, effective, June 26, and elementary teacher Natasha Breese after six years in the district, effective July 5, and hired high school health and phys. ed. teacher Ben Schamp and Katelynn Kraner as an elementary teacher, to replace them. Both were given one-year limited contracts.

Also hired was guidance secretary Stacey Crowle, effective the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

The board also approved supplemental contracts for the following: Tony Springer, junior varsity boys’ basketball; Steven Rickard, freshman boys’ basketball; Ben Schamp, sophomore class advisor; and Bethany Balliet, eighth grade volleyball.

Springer’s resignation as freshman boys’ basketball coach was also accepted by the board.

In his report, Superintendent Mike Estes talked about Governor John Kasich’s biennial budget, noting that it appeared that Crestview would not be losing quite as much funding as he earlier thought. Instead of losing approximately $220,000 a year, the district would only be down a bit more than $10,000 a year for each of the budget years.

“It’s not as bad as it appeared it might be,” the superintendent said. “You’re never pleased with you’re losing a little money, but we’re pleased that we’re not losing a lot of money at this point.”

Estes said the reason for the decrease in funding is a 5.2 percent decline in the district’s ADM (average daily membership) numbers.

The superintendent also talked briefly about an upcoming parking lot project that is included with the facilities project. The parking lot is being bid out this year and is planned for completion ahead of the other portions of the project.

Estes also noted that a couple of water heaters also need replacing at a cost of $49,900, but said he doesn’t know exactly when that work can be done. He also said Elementary Principal Kathy Mollenkopf, who is also district transportation coordinator, would have bus routes completed by the next board meeting on August 10.

The board also approved the purchase of a new digital bus and hand-held radios from J & K Communications at a cost of $28,547.40.

In other action, the board:

Approved lunch prices; athletic ticket prices; student workbook fees and subsequent revisions, based on final billing; and Latchkey fees for the upcoming school year.

Approved a fiscal year 2018 service contract with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.

Approved an agreement with NOVA education services as presented.

Approved employees in the custodial, transportation, and food service departments, secretarial staff, paraprofessional staff, and teaching staff for additional hours or days, effective the upcoming school year.

Authorized a stipend of $40 per day for teachers and paraprofessionals who attend restraint training on August 4.

Approved a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement between Tully Township and Schlemmer Farms Real Estate LLC. The agreement calls for 85 percent exemption for 30 years.

Approved Current Energy Solutions LLC as the electrical contractor to perform an LED lighting retrofit for the auditeria, two gymnasiums, and exterior light fixtures.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 10, in the district boardroom.