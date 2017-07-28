U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman First Class Miranda L. Crawford graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. She completed an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, and basic warfare principles and skills. Crawford is the daughter of John Reed of Venedocia, and Joan Reed-Fisher of Huron, and wife of Tony E. Crawford of Convoy. She is a 2005 graduate of Van Wert High School, and a 2013 graduate of Ohio State University. (Photo submitted)