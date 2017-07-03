SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Saturday’s showcase ACME sectional baseball game at the Crestview Sports Complex didn’t disappoint.

In a hard fought contest, the Lincolnview Lancers edged the Van Wert Cougars 2-1. The two teams previously met twice during the regular season. Van Wert won a June 9 matchup 4-0 at Russell Fisher Athletic Field. Lincolnview won the June 21 rematch 8-3 at home, with seven of the eight runs coming in the sixth inning. It would prove to be Van Wert’s lone loss of the regular season.

Lincolnview’s runs came in the top of the first and fourth innings. Chayten Overholt led off the game with a single to center field. After two outs and three successive walks, Overholt crossed home plate for a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Gavin Carter singled, then later scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 Lincolnview advantage.

The Cougars had two runners aboard in the second, third, fifth and seventh innings, but couldn’t capitalize until the final frame. A single by Jake Lautzenheiser scored Tristen Wehner and trimmed Lincolnview’s lead to 2-1, but a fly ball out ended the game.

When the dust settled, Lincolnview finished with just two hits while the Cougars finished with three.

Lincolnview’s Jaden Youtsey pitched the entire game, struck out three and earned the win. Van Wert’s Lawson Blackmore went the distance and struck out 15.

The victory propelled the Lancers into Sunday’s sectional championship game against the Crestview Knights, while the Cougars dropped to the losers bracket against St. Marys Memorial (see related stories).

Box score

Lincolnview 100 100 0 – 2

Van Wert 000 000 0 – 1