Convoy Yankees take second place
The Convoy Yankees took runner up honors during the 2017 Buckeye Little League regular season and the postseason tournament. Pictured are (front row left to right): Blake Lutz, Nolan Walls, Maddux Cunningham, Ayden Hyatt, Nate Friemoth and Logan Schlemmer. Middle row (left to right): Evan Walls, Connor Sheets, Carson Hunter, Hunter Jones, Evan Hart and Preston Kreisler. Back row (left to right): Brian Sheets, Trent Kreisler, Bill Walls and Bill Hunter. (photo submitted)
07/15/17