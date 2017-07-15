The Convoy Yankees took runner up honors during the 2017 Buckeye Little League regular season and the postseason tournament. Pictured are (front row left to right): Blake Lutz, Nolan Walls, Maddux Cunningham, Ayden Hyatt, Nate Friemoth and Logan Schlemmer. Middle row (left to right): Evan Walls, Connor Sheets, Carson Hunter, Hunter Jones, Evan Hart and Preston Kreisler. Back row (left to right): Brian Sheets, Trent Kreisler, Bill Walls and Bill Hunter. (photo submitted)