CONVOY — Convoy United Methodist Church welcomes Pastor Bill and Kimberly Thomas and family to Convoy. The Thomases are coming from Grace United Methodist Church in Gallipolis.

Pastor Thomas is from Beaver, Pennsylvania, receiving his undergrad degree in engineering from Purdue University and earning a Master of Divinity degree at United Theological Seminary, where he and his wife met. They have been serving churches together for 20 years.

Convoy UMC will be the fourth church that they have served. Pastor Thomas has been involved in Disciple Bible study, Stephen Ministries, the Emmaus Walk, and WCA as well as the Wesleyan Covenant Association. He has a passion for serving people of all ages and he is looking forward to getting to know the community and being in ministry in Convoy. The message Pastor Thomas proclaims is “Preach the Gospel Always; When Necessary Use Words”.

Together Pastor and Mrs. Thomas have five children and three grandchildren: daughter Wendy and her three children will be staying in Gallipolis, while son William III will be moving soon. Convoy UMC welcomes the three youngest children, Joshua, Sarah, and Caleb, to Convoy.

Convoy United Methodist Church worship service is held at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Main and Sycamore streets and the 11:11 a.m. contemporary service at Hall Lumber Company on Vine Street in Convoy.

Meet and greet Pastor Thomas and his family at a church picnic being held, starting with a gathering, at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Richard Miller residence. Food will be served at 5 that evening. Bring lawn chairs and a covered dish to share.