DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

After a couple of years of planning and design work, much progress has been made this summer on the city’s new Franklin Park project.

“It’s been going great and we’re actually on schedule with things, you know, where we want to be right now, although it may look slow to the community,” said Seth Baker, executive secretary of The Van Wert County Foundation, which is financing the bulk of the project with with Van Wert native Scott Niswonger.

Baker said this week that play equipment has been installed for the two playgrounds included in the park, while a rubberized surface was also installed this week for the playgrounds.

In addition, tresses arrived this week for the park shelterhouse, and masonry work will begin next week on that portion of the project, Baker said. Site electrical work is also underway at the site, with power poles and lighting to be installed over the next few weeks.

Concrete has also been poured for the splash pad planned for the park, with above-ground portions of the splash pad to be installed, starting this coming Monday.

Trash cans and benches for the park are on-site, but have not yet been assembled. That work should also take place in the near future, Baker noted.

Trees have also been ordered for the park and those should be put in place around the second week of September to end the current phase of the park.

Next year, Baker said, a double pickleball court, a basketball court, and a skateboard park will be constructed at the park, while a portable ice skating rink will also be purchased for the site.

After those items are put in place, landscaping will the final portion of the park project.

“Hopefully, the park will be turnkey and we’ll turn that over to the city next year,” Baker said, noting that would likely happen next fall.

He also noted that some sort of ceremony would likely be conducted yet this year for the current phase of the project.

Much of the work on the project is being done by local contractor Alexander & Bebout.