Charles Robert Mathew, 77, passed away at 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at his residence in Van Wert.

He was born on August 24, 1939, in Van Wert, the son of the late Clifford J. and Ruby Eleanor (Endsley) Mathew. On January 17, 1959, he married the former Linda Marie Cowan, who survives at the residence.

Charles had worked at Harvey Equipment, D.J. Gunsett Company, Kennedy Manufacturing, and retired from Aeroquip/Eaton Corp in 2002.

He was a member of Ohio City United Methodist Church, where he had served as a trustee, on the official board, and in various other capacities. He was a 1957 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School, had served in the Ohio National Guard, and was former Liberty Township trustee.

Other survivors include a daughter, Marie Lynn (Ken) Markward of Van Wert; one son, Carey Raymond (Marsha) Mathew of Convoy; two brothers, David (Susan) Mathew and Richard (Ellen) Mathew, both of Van Wert; five sisters, Alice (David) Rhoades of Ohio City, Mary Johns-Guthrie of Van Wert, Dorothy (Dave) Johnson of Fairview, Michigan, Jane (Mike) Bodkins of West Olive, Michigan, and Eleanor (Lee) Brown of Fairview, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Kelly (Josh) Avalos, Crista Markward, Tina Markward, Cody Markward, Clinton Mathew (fiancée Lindsay Lopez), Caleb Markward and Lauren Mathew; and three great-grandchildren, Andrew and David Avalos and Avalyn Thompson.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, with Pastor Kevin Wilcox officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: United Methodist Church of Ohio City or Gideons International.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.