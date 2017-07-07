Charles M. Balyeat passed away peacefully on June 27, 2017, at Brookshire Healthcare Center after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Charlie, as his friends and family called him, was born on December 7, 1934, to Donald and Madeline Balyeat in Van Wert.

He grew up in Van Wert and graduated from high school there. He continued his education at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in geology. He served in the United States Air Force National Guard and was called to duty, where he served in France and Germany during the Berlin Airlift.

He worked for the U.S. Geological Survey, which led him to move to Washington, D.C., where he met Judy in 1962 and they were married in 1965. He continued his education at American University in Washington, D.C., earning a master’s degree in administration. They bought a home in Falls Church, Virginia, and he started his career with the U.S. government, where he remained until his retirement 37 years later.

After his retirement, they moved to Sunapee, New Hampshire, where he enjoyed playing tennis, participating in local government, and occasionally flying small airplanes.

He is survived by his wife, Judith R. Balyeat of Madison, Alabama; a daughter, Cathy Van Benthuysen and husband Russ of Harvest, Alabama; two granddaughters, Jessica and Amy Van Benthuysen of Harvest, Alabama; one sister-in-law and her husband, Susan and Ted Harriman of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and three nephews and their wives, Jay and Barbara Harriman of Centerville, Virginia, Andy and Amy Harriman of Front Royal, Virginia, and Chris and Kim Harriman of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Madeline Balyeat; and a nephew, Stephen Harriman.

A gathering of family and friends will be conducted from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday July 1, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 6 p.m. at Madison Chapel Funeral Home, 8521 Lee Highway, Madison, Alabama. Private burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.