The Van Wert Area Photography Club held its regular meeting on Thursday, July 13. Joe Schramm brought one of his photo albums containing pictures of sites along the Miami Erie canal. Cheryl Knost shared canal shots she had on her cell phone. The pair had hoped to stir interest in a canal related trip.

After some discussion, it was decided to do the trip, but it took more deliberation before a date could be agreed upon. The event will start on Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at the Delphos Canal Commission Museum, which is located at 241 N. Main St. in Delphos. The group will go to photograph various canal sites following the museum tour.

Van Wert residents wishing to car pool to Delphos are to meet at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert promptly at 9:30 a.m. to determine drivers and riders. Any non-members who might be interested in this trip are welcome at no cost nor obligation to also meet at 9:30 a.m. and ride along.

Treasurer Rex Dolby reported that the club had added two paid members since the last meeting.