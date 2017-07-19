Submitted information

WAPAKONETA — The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will welcome Buzz Aldrin this Saturday, July 22, for the 2017 Summer Moon Festival, celebrating the 48th anniversary of the first manned lunar landing.

Dr. Aldrin will speak to the public at 2 p.m. on the museum’s south lawn and will also take questions from the audience following the presentation. No tickets are needed. Guests may bring folding chairs or blankets.

Buzz Aldrin grew up in the small town of Montclair, New Jersey. From there, he attended the United States Military Academy at West Point. Upon graduation, he joined the Air Force, where he flew F-86 Sabre jets in 66 combat missions in Korea, and later took a tour of duty in Germany flying F-100s.

Selected as an astronaut in 1963, Aldrin developed docking and rendezvous techniques devised for spacecraft in Earth and lunar orbits. He also pioneered underwater training techniques for weightlessness that are still used today. In 1966 on the Gemini XII orbital mission, Buzz performed the world’s first successful spacewalk.

On July 20, 1969, Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong made their historic Apollo 11 moonwalk, becoming the first two humans to set foot on another world. An estimated 600 million people watched that historic flight. Aldrin is the author of nine books, including his most recent, No Dream Is Too High: Life Lessons from a Man Who Walked on the Moon.

Currently, he is working hard on his Space Foundation, which focuses on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math) education to ignite excitement for space among a new generation. In August 2015, he launched the Buzz Aldrin Space Institute to promote and develop his vision of a permanent human settlement on Mars.

The Summer Moon Festival will take place at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum this weekend, July 22 and 23. The event includes science demonstrations, air- and space-themed inflatables including a 35-foot space shuttle slide, model rocket launches, hands-on activities, popular science fiction characters, mini golf course, and a performance by the Lima Area Concert Band.

The Run to the Moon includes 10K, 5K, and one-mile runs, beginning at 8:15 a.m. All runners will receive a medal, while only re-registered participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt. All participants also receive complementary museum admission and space-themed snacks.

Click here for the full schedule of events.

For more information, contact Chris Burton, executive director of the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, at 419.738.8811 or cburton@armstrongmuseum.org.