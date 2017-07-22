Hearth and Home of Van Wert will be sponsoring a Business Day at the Camp Clay Aqua Park this summer. Local businesses purchase the day for the Van Wert community; access includes swimming, a floating playground, zipline, paddleboats, a half-acre beach, and the 3,600-square-foot splash pad. New features include water cannons at the splash pad and a log roll to accompany the zipline and aqua “toys”. To learn more, visit the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org. Shown with YMCA Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison (left) are Hearth & Home employees and residents Dean Becker, Lois Zeisloft, Marjorie Rhoades, Marian Morris, Desiree Barnes, Kim Webster, Jeff Buggle, Jen Salazar, Melissa Schaffner and Venus the dog. (YMCA photo)