This year’s Buckeye Boys Little League season recently came to a close with Middle Point Blue winning the tournament championship over the Convoy Yankees. Rockford Grey was the regular season champion, with Convoy Yankees finishing as runner up. Players named to the “All Tournament” team were:

Jared Jesse (Middle Point Gold), Apollo Thomas (Willshire), Nathan Lichtle (Convoy Orioles), Caden Hanf (Middle Point Black), Caiden Heindel and Colin Langenkamp (Rockford Gold), Parker Speith and Kaleb Kraner (Wren), Bryce Stearns and Eddie Nichols (Rockford Grey), Carson Hunter, Connor Sheets, and Preston Kreischer (Convoy Yankees), Evan Miller, Carter Renner, and Luke Bollenbacher (Middle Point Blue)

The Buckeye Boys League All Star Game will take place on Monday, July 17, at Rockford with a homerun derby starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by the game at 7 p.m. All-Stars selected by their coaches are:

Luke Bollenbacher and Evan Miller (Middle Point Blue), Parker Speith and Austin Bockrath (Wren), Roman Leszinske and Fletcher Smith (Rockford Gold), Nathan Lichtle and Ike Kline (Convoy Orioles), Keagan Farris and Jared Jesse (Middle Point Gold), Skyler Fokine and Braxton Ford (Willshire), Caden Hanf and Warren Mason (Middle Point Black), Bryce Stearns, Eddie Nichols, and Colby Benz (Rockford Grey), Carson Hunter, Preston Kreischer, and Connor Sheets (Convoy Yankees).