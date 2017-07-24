Submitted information

BRYAN — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post operated an OVI checkpoint in Williams County on Friday night with the assistance of the Bryan Police Department and Williams County Sheriff’s office.

A total of 617 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint and there were three vehicles that were diverted for further investigation of impaired driving. One impaired driving arrest was made out of the three diverted vehicles

There was also one arrest made for impaired driving by the saturation patrol in the area of the checkpoint.