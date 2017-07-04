Barbara Ann Eakin, 69, of Webster, New York, and formerly of Van Wert, passed on to eternal life Friday, June 30, 2017, due to natural causes.

She was the daughter of Carl F. and Madge V. Brickner (both deceased) and was born January 27, 1948, in Van Wert.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Paul Ward Eakin, and by several Brickner family cousins and an aunt.

Barb was a graduate of Van Wert High School and, in her early years, worked at her family’s Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. She graduated from Ohio Northern University with a Bachelor of Science teaching degree and initially taught in Delphos, St. Marys, and Lima schools. Barbara enjoyed a long New York teaching career and was a dedicated high school psychology and social studies teacher for 25 years in the Webster, New York, school district. She enjoyed a wonderful rapport with her students and still receives compliments and “thank yous” from many of her former students.

Barb thoroughly enjoyed retirement with her husband, and together they traveled frequently, especially to Orlando, Lake Tahoe, and St. Martin FWI. Barbara was a true people person with a pleasant attitude and made friends easily wherever she went.

Barbara struggled through many serious medical issues in her retirement years, but was a true fighter with great attitude and spirit. Barbara will be greatly missed by her husband and friends.

Her funeral service will be Saturday, July 8, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos (www.harterandschier.com). Burial will follow in the Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert next to her beloved mother, Madge Brickner.

The visitation and funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions made in Barb’s memory to the West Webster Fire Department, 1051 Gravel Road, Webster, NY 14580.