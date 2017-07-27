B. Irene Wortman of Van Wert died Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the home of her son John Wortman in Van Wert and entered heaven to be with her loved ones gone on before her.

She was born April 29, 1917, in Van Wert, to Lawrence and June (Lee) McClure.

On July 1,1938 she married Cleo W. Wortman, who preceded her in death in 1999.

Survivors include two sons; John (Phyllis) Wortman and Denzil (Kaulene) Wortman, both of Van Wert, daughter-in-law, Gloria Wortman of Auburn, Indiana, and brother-in-law Denzil Thorn of North Carolina.

Other survivors include grandchildren; Dr. Thomas C. (Denise) Brown of Dayton, Donald Brown of Van Wert, Shari (Steve) Parrish and Rhonda Wortman of Auburn, Indiana, Aaron Wortman of Van Wert, Angela (Ryan) Basinger of Dayton, Chris Wortman of Columbus, and Tricia Albert of Fort Wayne, Indiana, 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Keith D. Wortman and a daughter, Leila A. Brown, son-in law Thomas C. Brown, and a sister Lila Thorn of North Carolina.

Irene was thankful for her caregiver of 11 years, Kristina R. Sellers of Delphos.

She loved farming and was an active farm partner with her husband. She enjoyed various crafts as her hobby, and she enjoyed family card games and croquet.

She was a member of the former Antioch Friends Chapel in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Sunday July 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. The Rev. James Burns will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Saturday July 29, 2017 at the funeral home.