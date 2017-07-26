Andrew Michael Elder, 34, of Delphos, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017, at his residence.

He was born January 11, 1983 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to Greg Elder and Jan Ashby both of Van Wert.

In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by his stepfather Dave Ashby of Van Wert, his stepmother Denise Elder of Van Wert, his daughter Lily Elder of Convoy, brothers Brooks (Kennedy) Elder of Toledo and Logan (Tori Bebee) of Van Wert, a sister Mackenzie Elder of Van Wert, numerous stepbrothers and stepsisters, grandparents Bob and Marilyn Elder and Charlie and Marg Ashby, and by a special friend, Katie Metcalfe of Delphos.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Paul and Marcile Giessler.

Andrew was a press operator at Precision Metal Inc. in Ottoville, and formerly worked for Lakeview Farms.

He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and was an animal lover who enjoyed taking his pig Opal for walks around town.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert, with Reverend Stuart Wyatt officiating.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 28 at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Team Recovery, 1618 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo Ohio 43612.