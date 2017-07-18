Middle Point 8u (8 and under) All-Stars and Delphos 8u All-Stars combined teams this past weekend to form the Lincoln Highway All-Stars and played in Decatur, Indiana in the “2017 8u Barney Schultz Memorial North Adams Baseball Tournament”. The team went undefeated on the weekend, outscoring opponents 47 – 9 en route to the championship. Team members are: 1st Row, left to right: Kellen Brotherwood, Marshall Hammons and Finn Kemler; 2nd Row: Aidan Swick, Kade Stemen, Maxwell Hammons, Zander Coil, Jackson Wiechart, Dean Trentman, Caleb Lybarger and Maddox Hommel; 3rd Row: Coaches Neil Brotherwood, Terry Trentman and Scott Kemler. (photo submitted)