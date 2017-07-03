Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — The following is a roundup of other ACME sectional tournament games played over the weekend at Crestview.

Lincolnview 7 Delphos Jefferson 0

Gavin Carter fanned ten in just four innings on Saturday, and the Lancers opened the tournament with a 7-0 win over Jefferson.

Ethan Kemler opened things in the second by tripling, then scoring on a wild pitch. Gavin Carter later scored on a balk, and Jaden Youtsey and Kemler each scored in the third inning to increase Lincolnview’s lead to 4-0.

In the fifth inning, Youtsey was hit by a pitch, stole second and third then scored on a throwing error.

Lincolnview’s remaining two runs came in the seventh, when Thad Walker scored on a balk and Sam Myers crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

Crestview 6 St. Marys Memorial 4

The Knights took advantage of five hits and a half dozen Roughrider errors, on the way to Saturday’s 6-4 win over St. Marys Memorial.

Brant Richardson opened the scoring in first, when he was driven home by Caden Hurless, who later scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead.

The Knights increased the lead to 4-0 in the third, when Hurless scored on a double by Dylan Hicks. Hicks went on to score on a throwing error.

Crestview’s final two runs were scored in the fifth inning. Brett Schumm doubled and later scored on an error, and Hurless scored his third run on a sacrifice fly by Derek Stout.

The Roughriders scored once in the third, and three in the fourth.]

Richardson pitched all seven innings for the win.

Van Wert 11 St. Marys Memorial 6

The Cougars stayed alive in the tournament, with Sunday’s five-run win over the Roughriders.

Each team scored five runs in a wild first inning. Down 5-0, Hayden Maples scored on a bases loaded walk, then Lawson Blackmore’s single allowed Darius Eddins to touch home plate. More walks allowed Nathan Temple, Jake Lautzenheiser and Blackmore to even the score.

Lautzenheiser put Van Wert up 6-5 in the second when he walked, stole second and scored on an error.

The Roughriders tied the score in the top of the third, but Temple’s three-RBI double scored Jonathon Lee, Owen Treece and Lautzenheiser and put the Cougars up 9-6. Treece also pitched the entire game, and earned the victory.

Eddins rounded things out by scoring on an error in the fifth, and driving in Lee in the sixth.

Other results:

St. Marys Memorial 9 Spencerville 0

Delphos Jefferson 13 Spencerville 4

Lincolnview 2 Van Wert 1 (see related story)

Crestview 9 Lincolnview 7 (see related story)