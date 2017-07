Print for later

Tweet about it

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Crestview’s ACME summer baseball season came to an end in Saturday’s state quarterfinals at Shawnee Field.

The Knights (9-10) fell to the Defiance Bulldogs 5-3. The loss snapped Crestview’s impressive five game postseason winning streak.

Defiance will play Northmont in Sunday’s state quarterfinals.