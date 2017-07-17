Print for later

LIMA – Here are results from the weekend portion of the ACME baseball state tournament.

Saturday’s state quarterfinals:

Northmont 3, Minster 1.

Defiance 5, Crestview 3 (see story below).

Archbold 4, Anthony Wayne 1.

Shawnee 11, Xenia 1 (five innings).

Sunday’s state semifinals:

Defiance 4, Northmount 0.

Archbold 9 Shawnee 0 (game suspended in the top of the seventh due to inclement weather).

Tonight:

Completion of Archbold/Shawnee game, 5:30 p.m.

State championship game: Defiance vs. Archbold/Shawnee winner, 7 p.m.

Please note — Both games will be played at Defiance High School, due to extreme flooding at Shawnee Field.