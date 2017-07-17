ACME baseball state tournament scores
Van Wert independent sports
LIMA – Here are results from the weekend portion of the ACME baseball state tournament.
Saturday’s state quarterfinals:
Northmont 3, Minster 1.
Defiance 5, Crestview 3 (see story below).
Archbold 4, Anthony Wayne 1.
Shawnee 11, Xenia 1 (five innings).
Sunday’s state semifinals:
Defiance 4, Northmount 0.
Archbold 9 Shawnee 0 (game suspended in the top of the seventh due to inclement weather).
Tonight:
Completion of Archbold/Shawnee game, 5:30 p.m.
State championship game: Defiance vs. Archbold/Shawnee winner, 7 p.m.
Please note — Both games will be played at Defiance High School, due to extreme flooding at Shawnee Field.
