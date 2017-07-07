Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — ACME baseball sectionals at Crestview and Bath are complete, which means the district tournament will begin tomorrow at Elida’s Ed Sandy Field.

Crestview enters the district semifinals as the No. 1 seed from the West Sectional, and Van Wert comes in as the No. 2 seed. Elida is the top seed and Shawnee is the No. 2 seed from the East Sectional.

Here is the weekend schedule for the double elimination district tournament:

Saturday, July 8:

Elida vs. Van Wert, 10 a.m.

Crestview vs. Shawnee,12:30 p.m.

Elida/Van Wert loser vs. Crestview/Shawnee loser, 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 9:

Elida/Van Wert winner vs. Crestview/Shawnee winner, 1 p.m.

Winner of Saturday’s 3 p.m. game vs. loser of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game, 3:30 p.m.