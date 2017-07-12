This Friday is a day many have been looking forward to. It is the day we open Select Series sales at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The unveiling of the season occurred on June 14 and a few groups of buyers have reserved their seats, but the big wave of buyers is about to hit the shores of the Niswonger!

Starting at noon this Friday, July 14, the doors will open to the Grand Lobby and we will be welcoming many of you with a smile, a number, cookies, coffee, and other drinks, and a chance to view the season video to help you decide which shows you would like to select. Choose three or more and receive 10 percent off your purchase; choose six or more and receive a 15-percent discount. Want to choose one or two? Wait until about 90 days before the concert and take a chance there are still some tickets remaining.

When you arrive, you will be given a single sheet with all 2017-18 events listed. You just need to fill it out with your choices and wait your turn to hand it to one of our attendants to reserve your seats for some of the coolest concerts this upcoming season in the area!

If you would like, we will go live with online sales too, beginning at noon this Friday. Much of the fun, however, if time allows, is to talk with others about what they are excited to see and compare choices. Plus, you may watch the video and want to add or change your choices. It all amounts to a fun and exciting day at the Niswonger. We look forward to seeing you and answering any questions we can to help you make your best choices.

People always ask me what my favorites are. I always say it’s so difficult to choose because I booked them all, along with some committee help. I want to see them all, or I wouldn’t book them. If you feel the same way and are able to purchase a Grand Series, you can get the jump on Friday’s crowd by purchasing your Grand Series right now. And don’t forget the Enrich Community Concert Series, which features four entertaining and musically enriching concerts, all for one low price.

I wouldn’t doubt but some concerts could nearly sell out soon after opening Select Series sales this Friday. It is always interesting to observe patron buying appetites. Country music seems to be popular, and we have some outstanding country artists this season. Whatever your tastes are, we look forward to fulfilling your entertainment desires at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

This Friday is looking much more promising for the concert in Fountain Park. It features The Stranger: Billy Joel Tribute. I recently saw Billy Joel on a TV special honoring him and his music. I sometimes forget what great music he wrote and sang. Joel is a master musician and has written and performed some of the biggest hit songs over the past 40 plus years.

Let’s all hope for nice weather this Friday night so we can enjoy it outdoors in Fountain Park. The Van Wert Band Parents will be serving the same delicious food many of us have enjoyed at the fair for many, many years. Bring your lawn chairs and appetites and enjoy some well-deserved sunshine in the park (I hope!) to go with some good music.

I am sure you will be done at the Niswonger well in advance of our 7 p.m. concert this Friday night. Our box office workers’ heads may still be spinning, but you can enjoy Billy Joel’s music in the evening.

