Grab your cowboy boots, flannel shirts and FFA jackets because country is comin’ to town — or the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, to be exact.

Releasing for individual ticket sales at noon today is Easton Corbin, presented by Belna Petroleum. Mercury Nashville’s Corbin has made a lasting impression on the country music landscape. He is lauded for his traditional country sound, authentic lyrics, and mastery of understatement. Corbin is coming to The Niswonger Saturday, October 7, at 7:30 p.m.

According to American Songwriter: “Easton Corbin has one of those rare, glorious voices that was made — just made — for singing country music.”

His self-titled debut album released in 2010 and spawned back-to-back hits “A Little More Country than That,” and “Roll with It,” making him the first country male artist in 17 years to have his first two consecutive singles reach No. 1. Easton has been a spokesperson for FFA (whose iconic jackets are manufactured right here in Van Wert) and Dodge Ram.

This is bound to be a night full of great times and a whole lot of country music.

Along with presenting sponsor Belna Petroleum, Easton Corbin’s supporting sponsors include The Kenn-Feld Group, Hoffman Plumbing & Heating, Mercer In-Sight, and Van Wert Family Eye Care. This event is made complete with 2017-18 Season Sponsors Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for Easton Corbin can be purchased through the Box Office from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, at 419.238.NPAC (6722) and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.