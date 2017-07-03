Submitted information

Trinity Friends Church will be hosting “The Emoji Extravaganza!” Vacation Bible School beginning Sunday, July 9, through Tuesday, July 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event, for kids ages 3-12 years, has children rotate in grade level groups to enjoy a Bible-based lesson, participate in games, eat a snack, create a craft, enjoy outdoor recreation, and sing songs all focused on the Emoji theme. In addition, the kids will be having a fundraiser for Operation Smile: a boys vs. girls giving competition in which all of the VBS offerings on the three nights will be given to Operation Smile, founded in 1982 by Dr. William and Kathleen Magee Jr.

The church will have a competition between the boys and girls and announce the winner each night. The fundraising goal is $240, the amount needed to pay for the surgery of a child in Latin America. For more information, visit www.operationsmile.org.

VBS is the ultimate summer experience for kids. With music, drama, games, crafts, snacks, and more, what kid wouldn’t want to join with their friends and have the time of their lives? Plus VBS is absolutely free. Bring the kids, grandkids, or even neighborhood kids, and register by calling the church at 419.238.2788.

For more information, contact the church office at the above number. Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin St. at Van Wert’s northeast edge.