First United Methodist Preschool welcomes back Patti Cox as one of its pre-kindergarten teachers.

Mrs. Cox was hired in 2015 after teaching first grade at Lincolnview Local Schools for 37 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and special education, as well as a master’s degree in teacher leadership. Her education, combined with her experience, bring invaluable expertise to the First United Methodist Preschool team.

Those who would like to register a child for preschool can contact Administrator April Ellerbrock at 419.238.0631, extension 308, or register online at www.fumpreschool.com.