Submitted information

A team of adults and teens from the First Baptist Church of Van Wert returned recently from a week long mission trip near Sao Paulo, Brazil in the town of Campinas.

Team members were John Rager (team leader), Ryan Rager, Mark, Bethany, and Rebekah Fast, Cindy and Allison Bowsher, John, Tricia, and Haydn Ridenour, and Sandy Klinger. The team left Van Wert on Sunday, June 18, and flew through the night to Sao Paulo to begin a busy week of ministry with missionary Jonathan Mathews of Brazil for Christ church-planting ministries (for more information, go to Brazil for Christ’s website at www.brazilforchrist.com).

The team was involved in helping a new church plant spread the Gospel in the neighborhoods via door to door, street evangelism, in-home Bible studies, public and private school presentations, and in-church outreach.

The team presented a skit in several school assemblies and in classrooms called “Stuck in Sin” to over 600 students. The skit, along with testimonies and songs, shared the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Several thousand tracts of the Gospel and invitations to attend the new church plant were spread across the city as the team walked many miles going door to door and meeting people on the streets.

The team will be sharing its experience, along with a slideshow, this Sunday night, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, corner of Mendon and Jennings roads. Refreshments will be provided following the presentation.