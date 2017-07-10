DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert woman accused of illegal voting was among 12 people arraigned Wednesday on criminal indictments in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Johanna Stevens, 67, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to three counts of illegal voting, each a felony of the fourth degree. She was released on a surety bond, while a pretrial conference has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 26.

Others arraigned on Wednesday include the following:

Dustin Cooper, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of complicity in illegal assembly of drugs, a felony of the second degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered Cooper held on a $50,000 cash/commercial surety bond, while Cooper will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 2.

Nicole Cooper, 34, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree, and possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 2.

Daniel Dunn, 27, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to one count of complicity in aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 2.

Christopher Bird, 39, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of LSD, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 2.

Ashley McKee, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. Judge Burchfield set an $18,000 cash/commercial surety bond in the case and set a pretrial conference for 8 a.m. August 2.

Jeramy Hanjora, 41, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was ordered released on a surety bond, with the further stipulation that he have no contact with the alleged victim in the case, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 2.

Ethan Mezuk, 26, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to a count of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree. He was ordered held on a $50,000 cash/commercial surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, July 20.

Forest Houseworth III, 34, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Friday, August 4.

Chad Ratliff, 39, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. July 26.

James Troyer, 21, of Millersburg, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of failure to comply with the order of a police officer (fleeing), a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 2.

Rickie Welker, 34, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two count of assault on a police officer, both felonies of the fourth degree, and one count of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the first degree. A surety bond was set in the case, with the added stipulation that he have no contact with the alleged victims, and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. July 26.

Also Wednesday, one person entered a change of plea during a hearing in Common Pleas Court.

Blake Kimmet, 19, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated riot and aggravated assault (reduced from felonious assault), both felonies of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, August 24.

Megan Gillette, 26, of Van Wert, also signed a waiver of her right to a speedy trial and requested additional time to prepare her case.