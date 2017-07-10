DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 10 people appeared Wednesday for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court before two local judges.

Van Wert Count Probate-Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Taylor presided over a probation hearing involving Ruth Ann Napier Caldwell.

Caldwell, 25, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by testing positive for drugs. Judge Taylor sentenced her to serve three years of community control, as well as 60 days in jail.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over nine cases, including one sentencing and three changes of plea.

Barbara Baker, 55, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Baker must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, a drug court evaluation, and must pay a monthly probation fee.

Andrew Thomas, 35, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. A second count of aggravated possession of drugs was dismissed by Judge Burchfield in exchange for his guilty plea on the cocaine charge.

Narketta Mullins, 42, of Kalida, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the fourth degree. A third charge was dismissed in exchange for her guilty plea.

Adam Partin, 24, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A second charge was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

Judge Burchfield ordered presentence investigations in all three cases and scheduled sentencing for the three defendants at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 26.

Judge Burchfield also presided over two probation violation hearings and one bond violation hearing on Wednesday.

Donald O’Day, 40, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for cocaine. He was sentenced to 75 days in jail, with work release.

Adam Partin, 24, of Delphos, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to the probation office. Judge Burchfield sentenced him in 180 days in jail, with credit for 161 days already served.

Ethan Mezuk, 26, of Convoy, admitted to violating his personal surety bond by testing positive for the use of illegal drugs. A $50,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case by Judge Burchfield.

Also Wednesday, Jessica Garrett, 36, of Ohio City, signed a waiver of her constitutional right to a speedy trial in order to have more time to prepare a defense.

Garrett was arraigned May 10 on one count each of complicity in the manufacturing of drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, both felonies of the first degree; one count of complicity in the illegal assembly of drugs, a second-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, both felonies of the third degree.

The charges stem from the discovery of three one-pot meth labs in the Ohio City area.

Joshua Dorsten, 36, of Mendon, was found competent to stand trial following an evaluation by Court Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Toledo. A final pretrial conference will be held Wednesday, August 2, at 8 a.m.