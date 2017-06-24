Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County, in partnership with the Van Wert City Parks Department, will be offering “PIYO in the Park”, taught by Beachbody-certified PIYO Live! instructors. This will take place in the pavilion at Fountain Park on Tuesday and Thursday mornings for four weeks, starting July 11 through August 3, from 7-7:40 a.m.

“PIYO is a proven nationally renowned program and we are so excited to partner with the Van Wert City Parks Department to combine it with the great outdoors and wonderful atmosphere of downtown Van Wert,” stated J.J. McClain, YWCA health and wellness coordinator.

Instructors must attend certification with a master trainer to specifically to teach PIYO Live! PIYO was born by blending elements of Pilates and yoga, integrating powerful strength moves and creating rhythmic flow of choreography and music. It is a low-impact, high energy class that has been proven to improve muscle balance and posture, develop a strong core, increase strength and flexibility, bring mindfulness to movement, connect movement with breath, and so much more.

To register for “PIYO in the Park”, call the YWCA of Van Wert County at 419.238.6639. This session is free to current ongoing payment partners of the YWCA and available and open to the public, with the purchase of an eight-session punch card. The punch card is available for youths ages 10-17 (must be accompanied by an adult) at a cost of $20 and adults for $30. Unused punches may be used for any land fitness class at the YWCA following this session. Participants must bring their own yoga mat or towel and plenty of water to drink.

Questions may be directed to jmcclain@ywcavanwertcounty.org or by calling McClain at the YWCA of Van Wert County. Session pre-registration is required.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation agency.