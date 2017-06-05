Submitted information

The YWCA, in partnership with the Van Wert City Parks Department, will be offering “Poses in the Pavilion” — yoga under the pavilion of Smiley Park, off the Leeson Avenue entrance. The event will take place Tuesday and Thursday mornings for four weeks, starting June 6 through June 29. Traditional yoga will take place from 7:30-8 a.m., and then all are welcome to stay from 8-8:15 a.m. for optional extra breathing exercises and additional stretching.

“Outdoor yoga is such a great way to relax and soak in the benefits of yoga, especially when it can be held near water,” stated J.J. McClain, health and wellness coordinator at the YWCA of Van Wert County. “We are so excited that Sue Heppeard of the Van Wert Parks Department is willing to partner with us to provide this great class to the residents of Van Wert County and surrounding areas.”

Yoga has been proven to not only improve flexibility and strength, but also add peace of mind, increase oxygen to the brain, reduce stress, slow breathing patterns, increase lung capacity and metabolism, lead to better posture, aid in digestion, and so much more.

“This will be a great session for people to try yoga, as it will be modified for beginners and held in a beautiful atmosphere — great to start any day off right,” stated McClain.

To register for “Poses in the Pavilion”, call the YWCA of Van Wert County at 419.238.6639. The session is free to current ongoing payment partners of the YWCA and available and open to the public, with the purchase of an eight-session punch card.

The punch card is available for youths ages 10-17 (must be accompanied by an adult) for $20 and adults for $30. Unused punches may be used for any land fitness class at the YWCA following this session. Participants must bring their own yoga mat or towel and plenty of water to drink.

For more information, email jmcclain@ywcavanwertcounty.org or call her at the YWCA of Van Wert County at the above number. Session pre-registration is required.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation agency.