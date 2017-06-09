Van Wert independent

A Van Wert woman was arrested on drug-related charges as a result of a search warrant executed at 361 W. Crawford St. on Thursday.

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach noted that Ashley A. McKee, 33, was charged with possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony offense, in connection with the incident. Two men were also at the residence when the residence was searched, but were released at the scene.

The search, conducted by deputies, with assistance from members of the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, discovered a number of evidentiary items at the residence, including a moderate amount of what is suspected to be heroin, used hypodermic syringes, a small amount of unidentified white powder, and several cell phones.

The search was the result of an investigation into suspected drug activity at the West Crawford Street residence, with the sheriff noting the incident remains under investigation at this time, with additional charges possible.

Sheriff Riggenbach said that anyone with information on suspected drug activity should contact his office at 419.238.3866 or use its website, www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “submit a crime tip” link. Local residents can also use the Crime Stoppers hotline at 419.238.STOP to report suspected criminal activity. Those providing tips can remain anonymous.

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force includes officers from the Van Wert County and Allen County sheriff’s offices, the Lima Police Department, and various state and federal agencies.