The public is invited to a special Sunday service from 10 a.m. until noon July 9 at Whitehorse Biker Church, 408 E. Main St. in Van Wert (YWCA).

The church is proud to welcome back veteran Marine Corps sniper Chico Simich as its guest speaker. Simich went from the physical battlefield, where he was decorated with two Purple Hearts, into the spiritual battlefield, where his prison ministry works with criminals most people believe are beyond redemption.

Hear how his capacity to love and the power of God brings death row inmates to Christ.