LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 lists roadwork projects in the Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam county area.

Projects include the following:

Van Wert County

Chip and seal — U.S. 224, from U.S. 127 to the Putnam County line, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for removal of pavement reflectors in preparation for tarring and chipping of the roadway. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Culvert replacement — Ohio 637 closure between Feasby Wisener Road and Elm Sugar Grove Church Road has been delayed indefinitely due to flooding and will be rescheduled (see map).

Pavement repair — U.S. 30, from just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185, restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement and joint repair and drainage improvements. Work is being performed by Shelly Company, Findlay.

Paulding County

Road reconstruction — Ohio 637 in the village of Grover Hill will close June 5 for three months for road reconstruction. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 224, U.S. 127, and Ohio 613 back to State Route 637. Work is being performed by Brenneman Excavating Inc. for the village of Grover Hill (see map).

Culvert replacement — Ohio 114 just east of Ohio 66, Mandale, which was planned to close May 24 for three days for a culvert replacement, has been delayed due to flooding.

Putnam County

Culvert replacement — Ohio 65, between Road T-D and C-5, north of Leipsic, closed May 30 for approximately four days for a culvert replacement. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 613, Ohio 109, and Ohio 18 back to State Route 65. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage (see map).

Pavement repair — Pavement repair will take place at the following locations with traffic maintained through the work zone. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage: